L’Oreal casts hijab-wearing model for hair campaign — this is why it matters

Fashion and beauty blogger Amena Khan just became the first hijab-wearing model to star in a L’Oreal hair campaign.

The U.K.-based blogger spoke about her hair in a recent commercial for the company’s Elvive line — a range of products for all types of hair.

“Whether or not your hair is on display, it doesn’t affect how much you care about it,” she said in the campaign.

“I’ve had a complex relationship with my hair feeling lack lustre. When I take off my scarf, I want my hair to be more radiant — don’t we all?,” she later wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: Hijab-wearing Barbie doll is the first of its kind

Khan also gave her followers an account of what it was like to shoot with the cosmetics and hair care company.

“When the long day finished [and] I was back on the train home, I reflected … not on how awesome this campaign (obviously) is, but more on the kindness I was privileged to have encountered that day (in so many more ways), [and] the beauty in connection between human beings.”

Challenging beauty standards

Speaking with Vogue U.K. last week, Khan said hair is a big part of self-care.

“Why is it presumed that women that don’t show their hair don’t look after it? The opposite of that would be that everyone that does show their hair only looks after it for the sake of showing it to others. And that mindset strips us of our autonomy and our sense of independence.”

READ MORE: L’Oréal VP named one of Canada’s most powerful women

She also applauded the brand for recognizing her voice.

“How many brands are doing things like this? Not many. They’re literally putting a girl in a headscarf — whose hair you can’t see — in a hair campaign. Because what they’re really valuing through the campaign is the voices that we have,” she told the magazine.

In 2016, hijab-wearing beauty blogger Nura Afia made headlines after becoming one of CoverGirl’s brand ambassadors, CNN reports, and last year, singer Rihanna featured hijabi model Halima Aden in her beauty campaign for her line Fenty.

Social media reacts

While social media sites have been filled with hateful, ignorant and Islamophobic comments around Khan’s new campaign, many users on her Instagram page pointed out the importance of representation.

Others were quick to point out if the company was just using diversity to sell products, either way, it started a conversation about being inclusive.

“I love that Loreal is paying attention to women that wear a hijab, because we are all women with the same concerns,” user faith4nancy wrote.

READ MORE: ‘Everybody has their own beauty’ — Aspiring models hope to inspire more inclusive advertising

“This is an incredible step… thank you @lorealhair and thank you @amenaofficial, you really are breaking the barriers and standing out as a great role mode,” user mashhudah wrote.

“It’s so difficult to be heard as a woman and to know that @lorealhair have gone far and beyond to not only include women and empower them but to include all types of woman and a woman guarding her modesty is something else,” user belledame_folle wrote.

“Never thought I’d see a [woman in a] hijab doing a shampoo commercial,” user hawaosman wrote.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel