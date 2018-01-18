One dead after vehicle collides with snow plow near Yarmouth

Nova Scotia RCMP say a collision between a snow plow and a vehicle near Yarmouth, N.S., has resulted in the death of a woman from Belleville, N.S.

Police say that just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a car collided with a snow plow on Highway 3.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the snow plow was not injured.

Highway 3 is closed and is expected to remain closed for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst examines the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.