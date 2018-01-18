Halifax police arrest 3 in connection with 2 robberies Wednesday night

Halifax Regional Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a pair of robberies that occurred Wednesday night.

Police have interviewed an 18-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 35-year-old man in connection to the robberies.

Charges have yet to be laid but police say they are expected.

READ MORE: Collision on Highway 107 claims life of Nova Scotia woman

According to police, officers responded to a robbery call at the Needs convenience store at 5881 Duffus St. at 10:29 p.m.

A man had reportedly entered the store and selected two beverages from a cooler. As the man approached the counter, he pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk refused and the man left the convenience store with the beverages, knocking a display case off the counter.

Less than an hour later, at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to another report of a robbery at a convenience store. This time it occurred at the Ultramar located at 2816 Gottingen St.

Once again, a man entered the store, selected a beverage from a cooler and approached the counter.

When the clerk opened the register the man slammed an axe on the counter and demanded cash. He eventually fled the store with some cash.

Officers began the investigation and later determined that the same man, who they knew, was responsible for both robberies.

They concluded that he had arrived and fled both scenes in a white vehicle which police found in a parking lot at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street.

WATCH: Halifax Police ticket man struck by car at crosswalk

Soon after police identified a building in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street that the man had entered and exited with a woman that the police knew.

Officers took a woman into custody at the building.

Their suspect, along with another man that officers believed to be involved in the robberies, were taken into custody short time later.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information on the incident or the other suspect to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.