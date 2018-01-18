Collision on Highway 107 claims life of Nova Scotia woman

RCMP say a fatal collision along Highway 107 on Wednesday afternoon has claimed the life of a woman.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in Head of Chezzetcook, N.S.

Police say a small car travelling east lost control and slid into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding head-on with a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 49-year-old woman from Jeddore, N.S., had to be extracted from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

A man who was a passenger in the same vehicle was injured and also had to be extracted from the car and taken to hospital.

RCMP say the driver of the westbound vehicle suffered undetermined injuries and was transported to hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours while police worked to process the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

