U-Haul donates $6K to Edmonton Police Foundation following attacks

U-Haul has made a $6,302 donation to the Edmonton Police Foundation, months after one of the company’s trucks was used in an attack downtown.

The donation spurred from an idea by local employees following the attacks in downtown Edmonton in September 2017, a spokesperson with U-Haul International said Thursday.

“We are grateful for the service of police in all jurisdictions, and partner with them closely on a regular basis,” Sebastien Reyes said in a statement.

“This gift originated with our local team and their families who felt compelled to contribute as a gesture of appreciation for everything the constable and the Edmonton police officers did – and do – on a regular basis.”

On Sept. 30, 2017, Edmonton police Const. Mike Chernyk was sent flying after he was struck by a speeding car that rammed through a police barrier outside Commonwealth Stadium during an Edmonton Eskimos game. Chernyk was stabbed several times during the attack, but still managed to fight off his assailant, while preventing him from seizing his service weapon.

A U-Haul van was then used in a rampage in the downtown core, which injured four pedestrians.

Reyes said the people who work at U-Haul are service-oriented, “so it was not a surprise to me that our team in Edmonton stepped up quickly to try and do something positive for the community and the Edmonton police.”

Abdulahi Sharif, 30, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal flight causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

Earlier this month, Sharif was found fit to stand trial in the case following a psychiatric evaluation. A second evaluation has yet to determine whether Sharif is criminally responsible for his actions at the time of the alleged offence.

Sharif’s lawyer said Alberta Hospital needed more time to do the second psychiatric assessment.