‘Edmonton’s hero’: Oilers salute police officer who survived stabbing, vehicle attack in stirring home opener ceremony

With Alberta’s capital still struggling to come to to terms with two shocking vehicle attacks in the city’s core over the weekend, the Edmonton Oilers’ home opener against the Calgary Flames was expected to put smiles on the faces of many Edmontonians who need a reason to do so.

But a surprise appearance at Rogers Place from the police officer many have hailed a hero for how he responded to Saturday’s attacks, provided more than a smile for the thousands in attendance, it set off an emotional roar of support for 48-year-old Const. Mike Chernyk.

“Through the violence, there were also numerous acts of humanity and heroism,” Oilers in-house announcer Scott C. Bourgeois told the crowd before the game started, adding the weekend attacks “shook us to the core.”

“We offer our sincere thank you to citizens, first responders and our courageous members of the Edmonton Police Service for their actions and dedication to public safety.”

Bourgeois then introduced Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht who walked onto the ice before pausing and saying, “please join me in welcoming Edmonton’s hero, Canada’s hero, Const. Mike Chernyk.”

Chernyk, with a scar visible on his face, then walked out onto centre ice to stand next to the anthem singer for the singing of O Canada.

Chernyk did not speak, however, he acknowledged the crowd with a wave while the scoreboard displayed the message “We Stand United.”

Chernyk was the fist victim of the two attacks on Saturday. While working at a roadblock outside the Edmonton Eskimos game at Commonwealth Stadium, he was rammed into by a speeding car, sending him flying through the air. Before he could try to get up, the driver of the car got out and ran towards him before repeatedly stabbing him.

“He was in a struggle for his life, holding on to his gun with one hand and blocking the knife with his other,” Police Chief Rod Knecht later said. “It’s a testament to his experience and training that he survived the confrontation.”

Chernyk was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but has since been released from hospital. He suffered stab wounds to the face and head, as well as significant abrasions on his arms, but is expected to make a full recovery

Early Sunday morning, Edmonton police published a Facebook post thanking the public for their support for officers, especially Chernyk.

“We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our officer is safe and recovering,” the message read. “We are a strong city and we will get through this together.”

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal flight causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

Police allege he attacked Chernyk before fleeing the scene and later drove a U-Haul van through downtown Edmonton, deliberately striking four pedestrians. Despite some suffering serious injuries, all of the victims are expected to survive.