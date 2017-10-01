Edmonton terror attacks: Police officer stabbed, people struck by U-Haul

A terrorism investigation is underway in Edmonton, where a police officer was stabbed and four pedestrians struck down by a fleeing U-Haul truck Saturday night.

A 30-year-old Edmonton man is in custody and police think he acted alone, but they aren’t ruling out the potential for others to be be involved.

“We are urging Edmontonians to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht said in a 3 a.m. news conference on the attacks.

At around 11:30 p.m., reporter Laurel Gregory was just wrapping up a live report at the end of Global Edmonton’s News at 11 when a police officer shouted out a warning: “Get behind a tree. Or a car. This is for your own protection!”

The chaos began down the street from Commonwealth Stadium, where the Edmonton Eskimos were hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Canadian Forces Appreciation Night. Over 30,000 people were at the game.

Police said at around 8:15 p.m., a car rammed a traffic checkpoint on Stadium Road near 92 Street, striking an officer and sending him flying into the air.

“Suddenly and without notice and at a high rate of speed, a male driving a white, Chevrolet Malibu crashed through the traffic barricades that were separating vehicles from pedestrians, the vehicle struck the officer, sending him flying into the air 15 feet before colliding with the officer’s cruiser, again at a high rate of speed,” Knecht explained.

He said there was an ISIS flag in the car. A photo of that type of flag appears below.

Knecht said a man, believed to be 30 years old, then jumped out of his car and “viciously attacked” the Edmonton Police Service member with a knife. “A struggle then ensued, during which the male suspect stabbed the officer several times before fleeing the scene on foot northbound down 92nd street.”

The officer was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries while a manhunt was launched.

Police say it was just before midnight when a U-Haul truck was pulled over at a checkstop on Wayne Gretzky Drive near 112 Avenue. Knecht said the officer realized the driver’s name was similar to that of the Malibu’s registered owner, and the U-Haul truck took off, pursued by police towards downtown Edmonton.

“Throughout the chase, the truck deliberately tried to hit pedestrians in crosswalks and alleys in two areas along Jasper Avenue.”

One witness said the U-Haul came speeding down 109th Street and careened east into the alley next to a bar, hitting two people.

And at 107 Street and Jasper Avenue, someone else was seen being loaded into an ambulance. In total, four people were injured and taken to hospital.

Witnesses described seeing over a dozen police cruisers in the downtown core, lights and sirens on, blocking intersections.

The U-Haul ended up on its side on 100 Avenue, near 107 Street, near The Matrix hotel.

“The driver was apprehended and taken into police custody,” Knecht said. “It is believed at this time that these two incidents are related.”

The incidents bear striking similarities to recent terror attacks in Europe.

“These incidents are being investigated as acts of terrorism,” Knecht explained.

Edmonton police, the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) and its Canadian Public Security Agencies are investigating the incidents as acts of terrorism under Section 83.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

“We believe the individual acted alone, but we’re not ruling out that there may be others.”

Police said there was no warning of the event. The name of the man arrested has not been released.

Police asked people participating in Sunday’s CIBC Run for the Cure to avoid the area near 107 Street and Jasper Avenue due to the criminal investigation.

Edmonton police are expected to provide another update at 3 p.m. MT Sunday.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau issued a statement saying his thoughts were with those injured, adding:

“We cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities. We know that Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear. Edmonton is a strong and resilient city, and I am confident that its citizens will support one another to overcome this tragic event.”

Federal opposition leader Andrew Scheer tweeted his thoughts, saying he was “saddened and outraged by the terror attack in Edmonton. My first thoughts are with the injured, praying they all make full recoveries,” and “We must be unequivocal: terrorist ideologies have no place in Canada. Canadians expect those responsible to face swift justice.”