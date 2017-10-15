Canada
Edmonton Eskimos honour first responders at first home game since attack outside Commonwealth Stadium

On Saturday, the Edmonton Eskimos played their first home game since a police officer was attacked outside Commonwealth Stadium and paid tribute to the first responders who were called into action that violent night.

Among those being honoured was Edmonton Police Service Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, who was hit by a car before being stabbed while working outside the Eskimos game on Sept. 30. He suffered stab wounds to the face and head, as well as significant abrasions on his arms, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Chernyk, who many Edmontonians have hailed a hero for fighting off his attacker, was given a standing ovation by football fans on Saturday.

Later in the evening, the Eskimos beat the Toronto Argonauts 30-27, clinching a Canadian Football League playoff spot for the fourth straight season.

Chernyk was the first victim of two attacks in Edmonton on Sept. 30. The attacker fled after Chernyk fought him off but police allege he later drove a U-Haul truck through downtown Edmonton and injured four people while appearing to try and run people over.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal flight causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

