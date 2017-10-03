Edmonton terror attacks: Abdulahi Sharif makes 1st court appearance

Editor’s Note: Global News has edited this story until further information can be clarified.

The man accused of attempting to kill five people in Saturday night’s vehicle and stabbing attacks in Edmonton appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

A Somali interpreter was in the courtroom as Abdulahi Sharif appeared via CCTV, wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Sharif appeared expressionless for most of the proceedings, looking down for parts of the discussion.

Sharif didn’t have a lawyer representing him and didn’t seek bail during the court appearance. His bail hearing was put over for six weeks, until Nov. 14.

The 30-year-old was charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal flight causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

Police said terrorism charges are also expected, but none has been laid so far.

The charges come after Const. Mike Chernyk was run down by a vehicle and stabbed outside Commonwealth Stadium while conducting a roadblock at an Edmonton Eskimos football game on Saturday.

Four pedestrians were also injured when they were struck by a U-Haul van in downtown Edmonton a few hours later.

According to documents provided to the police by the government of Alberta and obtained by Global News, Sharif is a Somali refugee who came to Canada in 2012. Initial information on the documents indicated he was sponsored by the federal government for one year.

But according to a spokesperson for the minister of Public Safety, Sharif presented himself at an official port of entry and then claimed asylum status. He was granted refugee status later that year.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale insisted security screening of Sharif was thorough.

“We make sure when doing the vetting that we’re not only checking Canadian records but also international records to make sure when it comes to identification, when it comes to any criminal record, when it comes to any immigration violation in the past or any other reason for any concern about public safety,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

Sharif was investigated three years after arriving in Canada, in 2015, after police received a complaint that he was allegedly “espousing extremist ideology.”

“At the end of that exhaustive investigation, there was insufficient evidence to pursue terrorism charges or a peace bond,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Marlin Degrand said.

Sharif is currently being held at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

