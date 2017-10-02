Suspect in Edmonton attacks didn’t raise red flags during asylum process: Goodale

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the fact the suspect in an Edmonton attack is a refugee doesn’t point to security holes in the asylum system.

Goodale says there’s no indication that when Abdulahi Hasan Sharif applied for refugee status in 2012 there were any red flags raised.

Sharif currently faces multiple charges in connection with an attack that saw an Edmonton officer stabbed and four people injured on Saturday night.

That Sharif entered Canada as a refugee has raised renewed concerns over how closely asylum seekers are vetted when they apply for refugee status.

Goodale says the existing procedures place a very high premium on public safety and international records are checked before asylum claims are allowed to proceed.

Sharif became known to police in 2015 after a report that he might have been radicalized, but investigators determined at that time that he did not pose a threat.

