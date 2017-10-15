Eskimos come from behind to beat Argos, clinch playoff berth

Earlier this week, Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas said the additions of linebacker Korey Jones and defensive back Brandyn Thompson would make a difference to both his defence and his entire football.

On Saturday night, Thompson registered five defensive tackles while Jones recorded three and intercepted Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal a 30-27 win for the Eskimos, who clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season.

The Eskimos trailed the Argos 27-23 with under three minutes to go in the game.

Receiver Derel Walker scored the winning touchdown with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter, thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass from Mike Reilly. It was the fifth game-winning drive engineered by Reilly this season. Receiver Brandon Zylstra converted a third and 10 from the Argos 52 yard line catching a 31 yard pass down to the 21 yard line. The Argos were called for pass interference on the previous play, which put the ball on their six-yard line before Walker provided the heroics.

Reilly was 23 of 40 for 309 yards passing, throwing for one touchdown and one interception. Reilly also scored on a 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Derel Walker finished the game with eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Zylstra recorded his league-leading ninth 100-yard receiving game, recording 147 yards. Running back C.J. Gable recorded his second-straight 100-yard rushing game as an Eskimo and his third overall with 104 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Eskimos have clinched at least a crossover spot into the Eastern Division. The win also moves the 9-6 Eskimos into sole possession of third place in the Western Division, two points up on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Eskimos visit the B.C. Lions next Saturday at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.