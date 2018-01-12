Man charged in Edmonton U-Haul rampage fit to stand trial

The man charged with five counts of attempted murder in the September 2017 Edmonton attacks has been found fit to stand trial.

Abdulahi Sharif, 30, was ordered to undergo two psychiatric assessments at Alberta Hospital. On Friday morning, Sharif appeared in court where the findings of the first assessment were read.

“Basically, the fitness assessment determines how an individual is now as far as their mental state is concerned, if they’re able to understand the court proceedings, the players, the different people that are involved,” Sharif’s lawyer, Karanpal Aujla, said.

The second assessment will determine whether Sharif is criminally responsible for his actions at the time of the Sept. 30 offence. Sharif’s lawyer said Alberta Hospital needed more time to do the not-criminally responsible (NCR) assessment.

“The NCR assessment actually determines if the individual was mentally stable at the time of the alleged offence, if they knew what they were doing when the offence occurred,” Aujla explained.

Sharif last appeared in court on Dec. 13, where court heard the psychiatric assessments were delayed due to a critical bed shortage at Alberta Hospital.

Sharif was charged after a series of events on Saturday, Sept. 30, which started when a speeding car rammed through a police barrier outside Commonwealth Stadium during an Edmonton Eskimos game.

He’s accused of ramming a car into Const. Mike Chernyk outside Commonwealth Stadium before jumping out and stabbing the officer. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled and allege he later drove a U-Haul van through downtown Edmonton, deliberately striking four pedestrians.

Sharif was also charged with five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal flight causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

Police originally said they were investigating the attack as an act of terror. However, terrorism charges have not been laid.

Sharif will be back in court on Feb. 12.

