Abdulahi Sharif, accused in Edmonton attacks, makes 2nd court appearance

The man accused of attacking an Edmonton police officer is appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal flight causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

He’s accused of ramming a car into Const. Mike Chernyk outside Commonwealth Stadium Saturday night before jumping out and stabbing the officer. Police said he fled and allege he later drove a U-Haul van through downtown Edmonton, deliberately striking four pedestrians.

Sharif first appeared in court a few days after the attack, but didn’t have a lawyer with him and didn’t seek bail during the court appearance.

Chernyk was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He suffered stab wounds to the face and head, as well as significant abrasions on his arms, but was expected to make a full recovery.

Several days after the attack, Chernyk appeared at the Edmonton Oilers home opener against the Calgary Flames, where he walked onto centre ice for the singing of O Canada.

The office of Canada’s public safety minister said Sharif was able to make a successful asylum claim in Canada because there was no evidence of criminal activity. This was after U.S. authorities ordered him deported from their country.

An email from Customs and Border Protection in the U.S., revealed Sharif arrived, on foot, at a port of entry along the California-Mexico border, without any documents or legal status to enter the United States.

Being detained for immigration purposes in the United States would have no bearing on Sharif’s ability to make an asylum claim in Canada, the spokesman said.

Shortly after Sharif made his first court appearance in early October, U.S. officials confirmed an immigration judge had ordered Sharif in 2011 be “removed to Somalia.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they transferred Sharif into custody at a San Diego detention centre on July 15, 2011, after customs officers brought him there.

Two months later, a judge ordered him returned to Somalia. ICE said Sharif waived his right to appeal.

However, on Nov. 23, Sharif was released from custody “due to a lack of likelihood of his removal in the reasonably foreseeable future,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Sharif missed an appointment two months later, in January 2012, with the U.S. department overseeing deportations, and any efforts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Canadian documents obtained by Global News indicate the man who is now a terror suspect showed up in Canada that same year, as a Somali refugee who indicated the federal government was sponsoring him for one year.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale’s office, however, said Sharif crossed into Canada at an official point of entry, claimed asylum and was granted refugee status later in 2012.

