January 18, 2018 3:35 pm
Updated: January 18, 2018 3:36 pm

Edmonton Oilers place Nugent-Hopkins on IR; recall Pakarinen

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers skates during the game against the Arizona Coyotes on November 28, 2017 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
The Edmonton Oilers bye week will come to an end Friday morning when the team will practice at Rogers Place, but they will be without their leading goal scorer.

Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been placed on NHL injured reserve. He left the game Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights with an upper-body injury sustained in the second period. The Oilers went on to a 3-2 OT win.

READ MORE: Darnell Nurse the hero again as Edmonton Oilers win in Vegas

Nugent-Hopkins leads the Oilers in goal scoring with 16 and is third on the team in points with 31.

The Oilers have recalled forward Iiro Pakarinen from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Pakarinen has nine goals and four assists for 13 points in 18 games for the Condors. He recently had a seven-game points streak. Pakarinen has one assist in 18 games played for the Oilers this season.

READ MORE: First Edmonton Oilers game in Las Vegas draws Albertans to Sin City

The Oilers will host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Place. You can catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show beginning at 6:30 p.m., the opening face-off will be at 8 p.m.

