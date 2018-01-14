Darnell Nurse the hero again as Edmonton Oilers win in Vegas

Darnell Nurse scored 53 seconds into overtime to give the Oilers a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was Nurse’s career-high sixth goal of the season and his fourth in the last five games.

The Oilers were shorthanded twice in the first seven minutes but were able to kill off penalties to Adam Larsson and Darnell Nurse. James Neal had a good chance in tight with Cam Talbot making a pad save. The Oilers best opportunity came on a Leon Draisaitl one-timer from the right wing. Marc-Andre Fleury moved across to make the stop.

Patrick Maroon opened the scoring at 8:01 of the second when Darnell Nurse’s centring pass went in off his skate. Vegas tied it less than two minutes later when Reilly Smith lifted a shot over Talbot’s left shoulder and under the cross bar. The Golden Knights went ahead with 6.1 seconds to go in the session when William Karlsson plowed a one-timer past Talbot.

Drake Caggiula fired a shot past Fleury early in the third to even it 2-2. Connor McDavid, celebrating his 21st birthday, assisted on the goal for his 200th career point.

In overtime, Leon Draisaitl worked the puck past James Neal inside the Oilers blue line. Caggiula broke out with the puck and feathered a pass to a wide-open Nurse, who wristed the shot past Fleury’s glove.

Talbot made 34 saves for the win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins didn’t return to the game after taking a hard body check from Brayden McNabb in the second period.

The Oilers, 20-23-3, go into their bye week and don’t play again until Saturday, January 20, against Vancouver.