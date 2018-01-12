Darnell Nurse just what the doctor ordered as Edmonton Oilers score comeback win
Darnell Nurse scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night.
For the sixth time in the last seven games, the Oilers fell behind 2-0 early on.
Brad Richardson scored just 2:03 into the game. Josh Archibald tallied 1:14 later as the Coyotes scored on two of their first three shots.
That ended the night for Cam Talbot in the Oilers net as he was replaced by Al Montoya.
The Oilers woke up later in the period when Nurse blasted a slapper past Antti Raanta.
In the final minute of first, Connor McDavid swooped into the slot and dished to Oscar Klefom. Klefbom set up Patrick Maroon for a tap-in to tie it 2-2.
Four minutes into the third, Nurse took a drop pass from Leon Draisaitl and drilled another one by Raanta’s glove. A couple of minutes later, Montoya made excellent pad saves on Richardson and Jordan Martinook.
Milan Lucic took a tripping penalty with 3:49 left, but the Oilers were able to kill it off.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sealed it with a late empty net goal.
Montoya stopped all 19 shots he faced.
The Oilers, 19-23-3 on the season, improve to 7-2 against the Pacific Division. They’ll visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
