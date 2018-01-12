Darnell Nurse just what the doctor ordered as Edmonton Oilers score comeback win

Darnell Nurse scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 comeback win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night.

For the sixth time in the last seven games, the Oilers fell behind 2-0 early on.

Brad Richardson scored just 2:03 into the game. Josh Archibald tallied 1:14 later as the Coyotes scored on two of their first three shots.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers currently in a period of evaluation; coaching change not on the table: Chiarelli

That ended the night for Cam Talbot in the Oilers net as he was replaced by Al Montoya.

The Oilers woke up later in the period when Nurse blasted a slapper past Antti Raanta.

In the final minute of first, Connor McDavid swooped into the slot and dished to Oscar Klefom. Klefbom set up Patrick Maroon for a tap-in to tie it 2-2.

Four minutes into the third, Nurse took a drop pass from Leon Draisaitl and drilled another one by Raanta’s glove. A couple of minutes later, Montoya made excellent pad saves on Richardson and Jordan Martinook.

Milan Lucic took a tripping penalty with 3:49 left, but the Oilers were able to kill it off.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sealed it with a late empty net goal.

READ MORE: First Edmonton Oilers game in Las Vegas draws Albertans to Sin City

Montoya stopped all 19 shots he faced.

The Oilers, 19-23-3 on the season, improve to 7-2 against the Pacific Division. They’ll visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.