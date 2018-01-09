Edmonton Oilers’ game against Predators plays out like sad song in Music City

The Edmonton Oilers’ misery continued Tuesday night as they were edged 2-1 by the Predators in Nashville.

The Predators opened the scoring on a power play after Milan Lucic took a silly penalty for cross-checking. Craig Smith poked a rebound past Cam Talbot for his 15th of the season. Later in the first, Roman Josi’s long shot was stopped by Talbot. The airborne rebound hit Adam Larsson on the face and dropped in the crease. Viktor Arvidsson tapped it home to make it 2-0 Nashville.

Connor McDavid broke in alone late in the first but his backhand deke was stopped by Pekka Rinne’s glove. Early in the second, McDavid cut in down the right wing and fired a shot through Rinne’s five-hole. It was McDavid’s 15th of the year, tying him with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the Oilers’ team lead.

Talbot made two big saves, 20 seconds apart, halfway through the second. He denied a Scott Hartnell one-timer with his pad and later snatched Ryan Johansen’s wrister out of the air.

The Oilers thought they tied it with 5:04 left in the third, but the Predators challenged for offside. Replay showed Jujhar Khaira was just offside on the zone entry.

With Talbot on the bench for an extra attacker, Rinne stopped Letestu from the slot with one minute to go. The Oilers narrowly missed two tap-ins on cross-crease passes with time expiring.

The Oilers, now 1-6-1 in their last eight, will visit Arizona on Friday.