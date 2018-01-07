Edmonton sports

January 7, 2018 6:28 pm

Edmonton Oilers sinking fast after loss in Chicago

630CHED

Chicago Blackhawks center Nick Schmaltz, right, scores against Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Chicago.

Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
The Edmonton Oilers miserable slump continued Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Oilers are 1-5-1 in their last seven games and have been outscored 28-9 in that span.

The Blackhawks put the Oilers in a hole when Nick Schmaltz and Alex DeBrincat scored 1:26 apart just before the midway point of the first period.

Darnell Nurse struck back for the Oilers early in the second period when his bad angle backhand shot eluded Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg. It was Nurse’s third goal of the season. Chicago restored its two-goal lead with only 9.2 seconds left in the session when Brandon Saad worked a puck past Cam Talbot.

Jordan Oesterle made it 4-1 halfway through the third, his second goal against the Oilers this season.

In a search for offence, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were reunited on a line with Patrick Maroon. The trio had some scoring chances but couldn’t find the net. Yohann Auvitu played at forward as an Oiler for the first time after 19 games as a defenceman.

The Oilers, 18-22-3, will visit Nashville on Tuesday.

