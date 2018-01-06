Edmonton sports

Al Montoya
January 6, 2018 5:49 pm

Dallas Stars beat up on Edmonton Oilers

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot has a Dallas Stars shot bounce away from the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press
The Edmonton Oilers were beaten badly again, losing 5-1 in Dallas Saturday afternoon.

The Oilers have just one win in their last six games and have been outscored 24-9 in that span.

The Stars opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the first period. After an ill-advised pinch by Oscar Klefbom, Tyler Seguin led a two-on-one and passed across to Alexander Radulov, who beat Cam Talbot.

Radulov set up Jamie Benn almost three minutes later to make it 2-0. The Stars top line connected again before the end of the frame with Seguin scoring this time.

Mattias Janmark’s centring pass banked in on Andrew Sekera 4:27 into the second period to make it 4-0. At the next stoppage, Talbot was replaced by newcomer Al Montoya, who was acquired in a trade with Montreal on Thursday. Talbot allowed four goals on 19 shots.

Leon Draisaitl finally put the Oilers on the board early in the third when he connected for his first power play goal of the season. John Klingberg added one more for Dallas later in the final frame.

The Oilers, 18-21-3, play game two of their five-game road trip Sunday in Chicago. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 11:30 a.m. The game starts at 1 p.m.

