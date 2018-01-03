Maroon major penalty helps Kings blank Edmonton Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings scored three power play goals in the third period en route to a 5-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

It’s the second straight time the Oilers have been shut out. It’s been 121 minutes and 45 seconds since they last scored, which was late in the third period against Chicago on Dec. 29.

A scoreless first period featured strong goaltending from the Oilers’ Cam Talbot and the Kings’ Jonathan Quick. Both teams killed off a penalty.

The Kings struck first with 5:39 left in the second. Andy Andreoff got in behind the Oilers’ defence and beat Talbot blocker side. The Oilers missed a golden chance to tie in the final minute of the frame when Jesse Puljujarvi hit the crossbar with an open net on a rebound chance.

On the same shift, Patrick Maroon delivered a shoulder to Drew Doughty’s head. Maroon was given a five-minute match penalty for a hit to the head, sending the Kings on a five-minute power play that continued into the third period.

The Kings took full advantage, getting goals from Marian Gaborik, Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe in the first 4:34 of the third. Brown added an even-strength goal with 1:32 to go.

The Oilers have lost six games by four goals or more this season, compared to two all of last season.

For the first time in his NHL career, Connor McDavid has gone three straight games without a point.

The Oilers (17-20-3) will conclude their four-game home stand Thursday against Anaheim.