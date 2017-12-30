Wall of Glass: Chicago goalie Jeff Glass wins NHL debut over Edmonton Oilers

Jeff Glass made 42 saves to win his NHL debut Friday night at Rogers Place as the Chicago Blackhawks edged the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime.

Glass, 32, was drafted 89th overall by Ottawa in 2004. He’s played 173 KHL games and 157 in the AHL.

The Oilers applied a lot of pressure in the first period, peppering Glass with 19 shots. He stopped Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway halfway through the frame, and denied Milan Lucic’s one-timer in the final 10 seconds. Only Jesse Puljujarvi could beat him, sweeping in a power play rebound with 5:34 left. Ryan Hartman answered for Chicago at 19:05 of the first.

Alex DeBrincat scored the only goal of the second period shortly after the Oilers missed a chance to clear the puck while killing a penalty. DeBrincat beat Cam Talbot five-hole to put Chicago ahead 2-1. The Oilers fired another 12 shots on goal and had several good chances without connecting.

The Oilers took a too many men penalty in the third. Jordan Oesterle, a former Oiler, scored his first NHL goal when his point shot hit the post, hit Talbot’s back and dribbled over the line with 11:32 left. With Talbot pulled for an extra attacker, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins floated a long shot past Glass with 2:19 to go. With 54.2 ticks remaining and Talbot again on the bench, Draisaitl banged in a rebound to even it up.

In overtime, Patrick Kane worked in from the right side. His deke try hit the post, but he was able to stuff in the rebound.

Talbot made 32 saves. Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers (17-18-3) host Winnipeg on Sunday.