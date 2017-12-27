Edmonton Oilers’ win streak ends in Winnipeg

The Edmonton Oilers’ four-game winning streak ended Wednesday night with a 4-3 loss in Winnipeg.

The Oilers opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl broke in on a two-on-nothing. McDavid went to his backhand and dropped the puck to Draisaitl, who chipped the puck over Connor Hellebuyck’s right pad. It was the Oilers’ seventh shortie of the season, tying them with Detroit for the league lead.

The Jets came back just after that power play expired when Bryan Little banged home a rebound off the backboards. Joel Armia whistled in a shot to make it 2-1 Winnipeg. The Oilers responded less than two minutes later. Jesse Puljujarvi slammed in a rebound from a Kris Russell point shot.

Kyle Connor puts the Jets in front 54 seconds into the second frame. Armia added a breakaway goal at 9:48. Jujhar Khaira got one back for the Oilers, who were outshot 18-9 in the second.

The Oilers killed off two power plays in the third, then went on a man advantage with 8:07 left when the Jets were called for too many men. However, they couldn’t find the equalizer. Cam Talbot was pulled for a sixth attacker with 2:23 left. The Oilers applied intense pressure but couldn’t tie it. Milan Lucic’s last-gasp shot — from the right slot with two seconds left — flew just over the crossbar.

Jets leading scorer Mark Scheifele left the game in the second period after sliding into the boards. He appeared to be favouring his right shoulder.

All seven of Puljujarvi’s goals have been scored on the road. Draisaitl extended his point streak to five games.

The Oilers (17-18-2) will host Chicago Friday.