Edmonton Oilers win fourth straight as Connor McDavid limps off after blocked shot

Leon Draisaitl had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers sunk the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have won four in a row and improve to 17-17-2 on the season. However, leading scorer Connor McDavid didn’t finish the game after blocking a shot.

The Oilers took control with two goals 2:01 apart in the latter half of the first period. Ryan Strome finished off a pretty passing play from Jujhar Khaira and Leon Draisaitl for his seventh of the season. McDavid made it 2-0 when his long-wrister eluded a screened Antti Niemi.

Early in the the second, McDavid and Draisaitl combined to set up Milan Lucic for a power play goal. The Canadiens replied with a man advantage marker of their own with Andrew Shaw getting credit. The Oilers unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference.

Niemi held the Habs in the game in the third. He stopped Draisaitl in tight, then denied Patrick Maroon on a breakaway.

With 2:30 left, McDavid blocked Jeff Petry’s slap shot off the inside of his right foot. McDavid hobbled off the ice and didn’t return to the game. Jujhar Khaira sealed the win with an empty net goal.

Kris Russell had an assist for his 14th point of the season, topping his total from all of 2016/17.

Cam Tlabot made 29 saves for his seventh straight win, setting a new career high for a personal winning streak.

The Oilers next game is in Winnipeg on Wednesday.