December 31, 2017 9:55 pm

Winnipeg Jets crush Edmonton Oilers on New Year’s Eve

By Radio Host  630CHED

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) watches the puck cross the line as Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) tries to make the save during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Connor Hellebuyck posted a 35-save shutout as the Winnipeg Jets routed the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Sunday night at Rogers Place.

The Jets were far superior from the opening face-off. Marko Dano opened the scoring 2:34 in, banging a pass from Matt Hendricks behind Cam Talbot.

Dano was playing his first game since Oct. 27, having been a healthy scratch for the last 30 games. Later, Kyle Connor stripped the puck off Matt Benning. Blake Wheeler grabbed it alone in front and made it 2-0.

The Oilers’ league-worst penalty killing once again failed to come through in the second period. With five seconds left in a man advantage, Kyle Connor deflected home a point shot to make it 3-0. Winnipeg added a back-breaker with only 2.5 seconds left in the frame. Josh Morrissey took advantage of another Oilers turnover and set up Bryan Little for a tap-in.

The Jets added a power play goal by Mathieu Perreault in the third.

The Oilers, 17-19-3, haven’t won a New Year’s Eve game since 1985 when they beat Philadelphia 4-3. They’re 0-12-4 since then.

Edmonton, 0-2-1 in its last three, will host Anaheim on Tuesday.

