Winnipeg Jets crush Edmonton Oilers on New Year’s Eve

Connor Hellebuyck posted a 35-save shutout as the Winnipeg Jets routed the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Sunday night at Rogers Place.

The Jets were far superior from the opening face-off. Marko Dano opened the scoring 2:34 in, banging a pass from Matt Hendricks behind Cam Talbot.

Dano was playing his first game since Oct. 27, having been a healthy scratch for the last 30 games. Later, Kyle Connor stripped the puck off Matt Benning. Blake Wheeler grabbed it alone in front and made it 2-0.

The Oilers’ league-worst penalty killing once again failed to come through in the second period. With five seconds left in a man advantage, Kyle Connor deflected home a point shot to make it 3-0. Winnipeg added a back-breaker with only 2.5 seconds left in the frame. Josh Morrissey took advantage of another Oilers turnover and set up Bryan Little for a tap-in.

The Jets added a power play goal by Mathieu Perreault in the third.

The Oilers, 17-19-3, haven’t won a New Year’s Eve game since 1985 when they beat Philadelphia 4-3. They’re 0-12-4 since then.

Edmonton, 0-2-1 in its last three, will host Anaheim on Tuesday.