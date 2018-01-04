Edmonton Oilers trade for Habs goaltender Al Montoya

As the Edmonton Oilers were trying to put an end to their four-game losing streak Thursday night, the team announced it had acquired some help in the crease via a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers picked up veteran goaltender Al Montoya from the Habs in exchange for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2018.

The #Oilers have acquired goaltender Al Montoya from @CanadiensMTL in exchange for a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2018. pic.twitter.com/XuBoTOu9Yh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2018

The 32-year-old netminder has a 65-47-22 record combined with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 159 career National Hockey League games with the Canadiens, Panthers, Jets, Islanders and Coyotes.

The Chicago native was a first-round draft pick for the New York Rangers in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

In the few games he’s played with the Habs this season, Montoya’s numbers are well below normal by his standards. Despite earning two wins in four games played, Montoya is sporting a 3.77 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage.

READ MORE: Habs sign goaltender Al Montoya to two-year contract extension

Last January, the Canadiens signed Montoya to a two-year contract extension worth a reported annual average value of US$1.065 million. He first joined the Canadiens as a free agent on July 1, 2016.

Before the new year, the Oilers’ goaltending depth was tested when starter Cam Talbot missed six games due to injury. Backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit posted a 3-3 record in Talbot’s absence at the time.

READ MORE: Cam Talbot activated by Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers were playing Pacific Division rivals the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place on Thursday night when the team announced the trade on Twitter.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers meet Ducks for 1st time since playoff battle

-With a file from The Canadian Press

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers during the 2017-18 season.