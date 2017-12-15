Cam Talbot activated by Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have activated goaltender Cam Talbot from injured reserve.

Talbot has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury. Laurent Brossoit has posted a 3-3 record record since taking over for Talbot.

“We can’t disrespect the job LB did though,” head coach Todd McLellan said Friday. “He came in and he played some pretty darn good games.

“Your starter is your starter though, and anytime you can get him back the groups excited.”

The 30-year-old netminder has appeared in 22 games this season, with a 10-10-1 record, 3.00 goals-against average, and .903 save percentage. He will play when the Oilers face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

“I feel great now, it wasn’t anything major but something that could’ve materialized into something worse” Talbot said of his injury after practice. “I figured it would be better to take a couple weeks now and get back to 100 per cent, and get back on the ice with the boys.”

Talbot has appeared in 208 career NHL games, posting a record of 106-74-19, 2.39 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and 20 career shutouts.

Last season he led the league with 73 starts, 4,294 minutes played, 1,946 saves and tied for the league lead wins with 42.

The Oilers have also assigned goaltender Nick Ellis to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.