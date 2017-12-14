Home ice haunts Edmonton Oilers again in loss to Predators

For the second time in their last three games, the Edmonton Oilers were shut out despite getting over 40 shots on goal.

Thursday night at Rogers Place, Juuse Saros made 46 stops to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-0 win. It’s the most saves an opposing goalie has ever made in a shutout against the Oilers.

The Oilers dominated the play in the first period, outshooting Nasvhille 22-4. They also had two power plays but couldn’t beat Saros, who was making just his seventh appearance this season in net for the Predators.

The Predators took control in the second period. They got a break to go up 1-0 in the first three minutes. Pontus Aberg’s stick was over the crossbar as he deflected a high shot past Laurent Brossoit, but the goal stood after video review. Five minutes later, Kevin Fiala banged in a rebound on a power play. Kyle Turris drilled a shot top corner to make it 3-0. Roman Josi scored a late goal on a two-man advantage to make it 4-0.

Saros made another 13 saves in a scoreless third period.

The Oilers had 41 shots Sunday in Toronto but lost 1-0.

The Predators have outscored their opponents 51-27 in second periods this season. They’ve won 10 in a row against the Oilers.

The Oilers fall to 13-17-2 on the season, including a woeful 5-10-0 at home. They’ll visit Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.