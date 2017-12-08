Edmonton sports

Grilling with the Gryba: Edmonton Oilers defenceman moonlights as king of the kitchen

WATCH ABOVE: It's not often we get a glimpse into the private life of an Edmonton Oiler but Eric Gryba let us into his kitchen recently. If you follow him on Instagram, you know all about how he likes to cook and he let Quinn Phillips get a firsthand glimpse of his grilling skills.

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Eric Gryba did his first “Grilling with Gryba” on Instagram last season.

He figured it would be a one-time thing that he and his wife, Cate, could laugh about.

“First of all, everyone on social media immediately followed it and fell in love with it,” Eric Gryba said.

“The boys in the locker room loved it. They thought it was the funniest thing in the world. They followed it throughout the summer.”

Now his followers can watch as the defenceman and his wife, Cate, whip up new concoctions in the kitchen. Eric is the grill master, Cate is the sides-and-sauces whiz.

“Cate makes the best potatoes, or vegetables, anything roasted is lights out,” said Eric.

They’re always trying new things and different types of meat. The delicious meal the pair whipped up for Global News included thick cut pork chops, Japanese yams and asparagus.

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Eric Gryba cooks up pork chops for Global News.

But it isn’t always a hit.

“Yeah we’ve flopped,” Eric said.

“We tried doing beer-can BBQ duck. That was during the playoffs because we were playing the ducks.

“It was good but I would’ve done it differently.”

Duck… it's what's for dinner! #grillingwithgryba #oilersduckhunt #game7

A post shared by Eric Gryba (@grybes02) on

They choked it down. But there’s nights they’ve ordered pizza.

“Eric always tries to stomach it,” Cate said. “He’s like, ‘Oh it’s really not that bad, yeah it’s got an interesting flavour.'”

The downtime in the off season is when Gryba first started to get in to grilling because it was nice to sit outside and relax.

“It got to a point that I loved it so much and cooking became such a big part of my wife and I’s life that it just transitioned that I started to do it in the winter too.”

You can follow along with his cooking adventures on Instagram: @Grybes02.

