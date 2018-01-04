Edmonton Oilers meet Ducks for 1st time since playoff battle

The Edmonton Oilers will be trying to snap a long drought when they host the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have been shut out two games in a row and have gone 121:45 without scoring.

Edmonton lost 5-0 to Winnipeg on New Year’s Eve and then 5-0 again to L.A. on Tuesday.

“We had a bunch of chances last game. Obviously, the Winnipeg game was a bit of a wash,” captain Connor McDavid said.

“We just have to bear down, ultimately. We’re playing a good Anaheim team that plays solid defensively.”

The game against the Ducks marks the halfway point of the Oilers season.

Despite having a lot of games still to come, their playoff hopes are on life support. They’re win-less in four and trail Anaheim by nine points for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“Every night you’re hoping that’s the game that turns it around,” centre Leon Draisaitl said.

It’s the first meeting between the Oilers and Ducks since their second-round playoff series last season. The Ducks won in seven games.

With Patrick Maroon suspended for two games, Anton Slepyshev will come into the lineup. On defence, it’s expected that Matthew Benning will replace Brandon Davidson.

Catch the Oilers and Ducks on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.