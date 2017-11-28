Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli to address media Tuesday morning

Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli is set to speak to the media from Rogers Place on Tuesday morning.

The media address comes as the Oilers sit in 28th place in the National Hockey League, tied with the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers are off to a 9-13-2 start to the season, which isn’t exactly what most fans were expecting after last season.

Last season, the Oilers made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The team made it to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in Game 7 of the series.

The Oilers are back at home Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes.