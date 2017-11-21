Edmonton Oilers lose again, routed by St. Louis Blues

In a season already full of rough nights, the Edmonton Oilers endured their worst loss of the year, getting outclassed 8-3 Tuesday night by the St. Louis Blues.

The Oilers sink to 7-12-2 on the season. They’ve won just once in their last six games.

The Blues opened the scoring 3:13 into the game. Vladimir Tarasenko’s shot deflected off Adam Larsson’s stick and over Cam Talbot’s shoulder. About four minutes later, Dmitrij Yaskin beat Talbot from a bad angle. Talbot was pulled after allowing two goals on three shots. Laurent Brossoit took over in goal.

The Blues continued to control the game in the second period, adding goals from Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn.

The Oilers finally broke through in the third, with Milan Lucic converting a feed from Connor McDavid. Scottie Upshall made it 5-1 Blues 1:30 later, tapping home a goal-mouth feed from Chris Thorburn. Tarasenko added another off a quick wrist shot with 7:39 left. Schenn made it 7-1 with a power play deflection. Leon Draisaitl added a late goal for Edmonton before Paul Stastny piled on one more for St. Louis. Darnell Nurse rounded out the scoring with just over a minute remaining.

The Oilers play game three of their five-game road trip Wednesday in Detroit.