Connor McDavid
October 18, 2017 7:25 pm

Edmonton Oilers are their own worst enemy as losses mount

By Radio Host  630CHED

Carolina Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm (28) and Edmonton Oilers' Anton Slepyshev (58) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday October 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

The Edmonton Oilers have lost four straight games and they’re toughest opponent during the slide has been: the Edmonton Oilers.

READ MORE: Carolina Hurricanes hand Oilers fourth straight loss 

“We’ve definitely not made it easy on ourselves,” said defenceman Eric Gryba. “Look at last night — we kept trying to come back and get back in the game, and we kept having breakdowns.

Story continues below

“The game kept getting away from us.”

The self-inflicted wounds started early Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Oscar Klefbom made an ill-advised pinch leading to a Hurricanes goal just 20 seconds in.

Patrick Maroon and Zack Kassian took undisciplined first period penalties and Carolina scored on both power plays.

READ MORE: Slow pace bogs down Edmonton Oilers during losing streak

“I think we’re doing it to ourselves right now. Stupid mistakes, including myself on bad penalties,” said Patrick Maroon.

The Oilers had meetings and went over video Wednesday at Rogers Place before leaving for Chicago.

“They’re very receptive in terms of taking their penance, if you want to call it that,” said head coach Todd McLellan.

“We’re going to have to work our way out of it. ‘Struggle and Emerge’ I think is Notre Dame’s motto. That’s where we’re at right now.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers place Leon Draisaitl on injured reserve

McLellan says injured forwards Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula will both be on the road trip. Neither one is likely to play Thursday in Chicago, but they could return Saturday in Philadelphia or Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Connor McDavid
Drake Caggiula
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Eric Gryba
Leon Draisaitl
NHL
Patrick Maroon
Rogers Place
Todd McLellan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News