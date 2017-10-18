Edmonton Oilers are their own worst enemy as losses mount

The Edmonton Oilers have lost four straight games and they’re toughest opponent during the slide has been: the Edmonton Oilers.

“We’ve definitely not made it easy on ourselves,” said defenceman Eric Gryba. “Look at last night — we kept trying to come back and get back in the game, and we kept having breakdowns.

“The game kept getting away from us.”

The self-inflicted wounds started early Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Oscar Klefbom made an ill-advised pinch leading to a Hurricanes goal just 20 seconds in.

Patrick Maroon and Zack Kassian took undisciplined first period penalties and Carolina scored on both power plays.

“I think we’re doing it to ourselves right now. Stupid mistakes, including myself on bad penalties,” said Patrick Maroon.

The Oilers had meetings and went over video Wednesday at Rogers Place before leaving for Chicago.

“They’re very receptive in terms of taking their penance, if you want to call it that,” said head coach Todd McLellan.

“We’re going to have to work our way out of it. ‘Struggle and Emerge’ I think is Notre Dame’s motto. That’s where we’re at right now.”

McLellan says injured forwards Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula will both be on the road trip. Neither one is likely to play Thursday in Chicago, but they could return Saturday in Philadelphia or Tuesday in Pittsburgh.