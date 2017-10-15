Slow pace bogs down Edmonton Oilers during losing streak

Playing faster is a priority for the Edmonton Oilers in order to snap their three-game losing streak.

It’s not about skating faster, but about playing with more crispness and detail.

“I’m sure we can work into position better,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan explained after Sunday’s practice at Rogers Place. “I think we can puck support better. We can pass the puck better. We can read and react better. Those are the four areas we can massage our team a little bit to get quicker.”

The Oilers had trouble stringing successful passes together in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

“We just have to be sharp. We have to get in positions. We have to support each other,” winger Zack Kassian said. “When we lose games, we start to stretch it out. We’re not playing as a five-man unit. We’re far away from each other. We’re trying to feather passes.”

Leon Draisaitl once again didn’t skate on Sunday. He hasn’t been on the ice since Monday’s loss to Winnipeg. What started as an eye problem could now be something more serious.

“They’re treating it as a concussion. His eye – the swelling has gone down. His vision is what it’s supposed to be. If he didn’t feel off a bit, he’d be playing,” McLellan said. “Maybe I should clarify; the first two days we talked about it, he had a black eye. His vision wasn’t good enough to be on the ice. The trainers weren’t telling me anything [about] a potential concussion. But as the time wore on, swelling went down, the eye got better, but he still didn’t feel good. That’s where we’re at.”

McLellan added that forward Drake Caggiula has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. A forward will likely be called up soon.

The Oilers will host Carolina on Tuesday.

