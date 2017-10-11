Todd McLellan sets tough tone after back-to-back losses by the Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Todd McLellan was intense and in charge both on and off the ice as the Edmonton Oilers returned to work Wednesday.

McLellan took the team through a tough practice in the wake of two losses over the Thankgiving weekend.

READ MORE: Ehlers hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets past Edmonton Oilers

“We started at training camp day one, trying to remind the players how hard it is to win. Part of solving that puzzle is work ethic,” McLellan said. “I thought we were really outworked the other night. Perhaps a bit in Vancouver. But the other night, we did a lot of things the easy way. Today was a reminder we had to get back to work.”

As McLellan continued, there was rising background noise from Oilers players and staff in a nearby corridor. “I’m happy with the way the guys responded. Happy- Excuse me!” McLellan shouted over to the noise makers, then immediately finished his thought. “Happy with the effort we put in today.”

LISTEN: Todd McLellan talks to the media after Wednesday’s Oilers practice

“Today was a good day of work,” said defenceman Oscar Klefbom. “We have to get back to the roots here and play good hockey again. There are a lot of games left, but we have to stick together and play better.”

READ MORE: Oilers come up short against Canucks

The Oilers are 1-2 on the season. They don’t play again until Saturday when they host Ottawa, which gives the coaching staff a chance to run more detailed and demanding practices in the interim.

“They came to work today, and I give them credit for that. They took their lumps in the video session. Now it’s about what we do with it,” said McLellan.

Centre Leon Draisaitl didn’t skate Wednesday. McLellan said Draisaitl has a swollen eye after getting a puck or stick to the eye on Saturday. He is expected to play against the Senators. Drake Caggiula remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.