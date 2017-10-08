Anton Slepyshev
October 8, 2017

Anton Slepyshev eager to finally make Edmonton Oilers season debut

Edmonton Oilers left wing Anton Slepyshev (42), of Russia, advances the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

It’s been a frustrating fall for Edmonton Oilers right winger Anton Slepyshev. He didn’t play a single pre-season game; first, because of an ankle injury.

Then, he was set to play the pre-season finale last Saturday in Vancouver but came down with an illness.

“I felt frustrated. I got to play two days ago in Stockton with Bakersfield. I felt the game pace and now I’m ready to play,” said Slepyshev after the Oilers practised on Sunday.

Slepyshev could jump right onto the Oilers second line Monday against Winnipeg.

He skated with Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“We’re going to start him and give him a chance,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “Then he’ll dictate where he goes in the lineup.”

McLellan says forward Drake Caggiula is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The Oilers are 1-1 on the season after losing 3-2 in Vancouver Saturday night.

Goaltender Cam Talbot was pulled early in the second period after allowing three goals on seven shots.

“I looked at those goals last night. I don’t know what I would have done too much differently,” Talbot said. “A few bad bounces. I’m not going to overhaul my game just because of that. It was a good work day. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

