Horvat scores twice, Markstrom solid as Canucks open season with win over Oilers

VANCOUVER – Bo Horvat scored twice and Jacob Markstrom settled down to make 33 saves after allowing a goal on the game’s first shot as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night.

The last team in the NHL to start their season, the Canucks also got a goal from Brandon Sutter.

Kris Russell, with a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins replied for the Oilers, who opened their schedule with a 3-0 home victory Wednesday over the Calgary Flames on the back of a Connor McDavid hat trick.

Cam Talbot allowed three goals on seven shots Saturday before being lifted early in the second period. Laurent Brossoit stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief.

Edmonton has big expectations this season after making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2006, while Vancouver is in full rebuild mode after finishing 29th in 2016-17.

Travis Green made his debut as an NHL head coach behind the Canucks’ bench as Vancouver picked up its first regulation win over Edmonton since Nov. 19, 2014.

