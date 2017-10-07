Increased role for Kassian as Edmonton Oilers meet Vancouver Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers will try to knock off another Pacific Division rival Saturday night when they visit the Vancouver Canucks.

After beating Calgary 3-0 on Saturday, the Oilers are looking for another strong defensive effort.

“All four lines were good,” said winger Jussi Jokinen. “We were really solid defensively. We didn’t give up much. We took only one penalty. At the same time, that was just the first game. Now we have to do it all over again.”

Rookie right winger Kailer Yamamoto saw limited action against the Flames and will be a healthy scratch in Vancouver. Zack Kassian will move up to play with Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Iiro Pakarinen will make his season debut.

“I like Kass [Kassian] there now. I don’t necessarily like him there better, I like him there now,” explained head coach Todd McLellan.

The Oilers’ expected lineup is:

Maroon – McDavid – Draisaitl

Lucic – Nugent-Hopkins – Kassian

Caggiula – Strome – Jokinen

Khaira – Letestu – Pakarinen

Klefbom – Larsson

Russell – Benning

Nurse – Gryba

Talbot

The Oilers have recalled right winger Anton Slepyshev from Bakersfield of the AHL.

Catch the Oilers and Canucks on 630 CHED Saturday night with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.