IN PHOTOS: Hats fly, constable honoured at Edmonton Oilers season opener

Connor McDavid scored a hat trick and an Edmonton police officer was honoured in a thrilling 3-0 win for the Edmonton Oilers in their season opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.
“It’s nice, it’s a good way to start,” the Oilers’ captain said after the game.
Hats went flying onto the ice in the third period when McDavid scored an empty-net goal to complete the hat trick with just 59 seconds left in the game. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 26 saves for the shutout.
Oilers, Flames honour police officer who was a victim in Saturday’s terror attack
There was a touching tribute before the game, as Const. Mike Chernyk stepped out onto the ice just four days after he was struck by a vehicle and stabbed during the attacks outside Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.
It was an exciting night for the thousands of people at Rogers Place. Here’s a look at the night, in photos.
Edmonton Oilers players skate during opening ceremonies before taking on the Calgary Flames in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Const. Michael Chernyk waves to the crowd as he is honoured during the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers game in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017. Const. Michael Chernyk was hit by a car and stabbed during a recent attack.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Troy Brouwer (36) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Cam Talbot (33) during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers’ Oscar Klefbom (77) and Connor McDavid (97) wait for hats to be picked up after Connor McDavid scored a hat trick against the Calgary Flames during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Tanner Glass (15) skates past as Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29), Connor McDavid (97) and Patrick Maroon (19) celebrate a goal during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Tanner Glass (15) and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) battle in the corner during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his hat trick with teammates against the Calgary Flames during third period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith (41) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers’ Patrick Maroon (19) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Sam Bennett (93) grabs Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith (41) makes the save against the Edmonton Oilers during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Troy Brouwer (36) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Travis Hamonic (24) is knocked down by Edmonton Oilers’ Drake Caggiula (91) during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Mikael Backlund (11) and Edmonton Oilers’ Kris Russell (4) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian (44) is bleeding after a fight against Calgary Flames’ Tanner Glass (15) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Tanner Glass (15) and Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian (44) fight during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers’ Oscar Klefbom (77) and Connor McDavid (7) celebrate a goal against the Calgary Flames during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk (19) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (33) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Edmonton Oilers’ Kris Russell (4) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (7) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Kris Versteeg (10) battles in the corner with Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Adam Larsson (6) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames’ Garnet Hathaway (21) checks Edmonton Oilers’ Eric Gryba (62) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday October 4, 2017.
Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Pre-game show at Edmonton Oilers season opener against Calgary Flames at Rogers Place Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Sarah Kraus, Global News
Pre-game show at Edmonton Oilers season opener against Calgary Flames at Rogers Place Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Sarah Kraus, Global News
Rogers Place before the Edmonton Oilers season opener against the Calgary Flames Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Charles Taylor, Global News
Rogers Place before the Edmonton Oilers season opener against the Calgary Flames Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Charles Taylor, Global News
