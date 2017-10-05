IN PHOTOS: Hats fly, constable honoured at Edmonton Oilers season opener

Connor McDavid scored a hat trick and an Edmonton police officer was honoured in a thrilling 3-0 win for the Edmonton Oilers in their season opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

“It’s nice, it’s a good way to start,” the Oilers’ captain said after the game.

Hats went flying onto the ice in the third period when McDavid scored an empty-net goal to complete the hat trick with just 59 seconds left in the game. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 26 saves for the shutout.

There was a touching tribute before the game, as Const. Mike Chernyk stepped out onto the ice just four days after he was struck by a vehicle and stabbed during the attacks outside Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday.

It was an exciting night for the thousands of people at Rogers Place. Here’s a look at the night, in photos.