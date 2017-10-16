Edmonton Oilers place Leon Draisaitl on injured reserve

After a week of not practising with his teammates, the Edmonton Oilers announced Monday Leon Draisaitl was put on injured reserve.

Head coach Todd McLellan said Sunday that Draisaitl was hurt Oct. 9 after being hit by Winnipeg’s Jacob Trouba.

“They’re treating it as a concussion. His eye – the swelling has gone down. His vision is what it’s supposed to be. If he didn’t feel off a bit, he’d be playing,” McLellan said.

“Maybe I should clarify: the first two days we talked about it, he had a black eye. His vision wasn’t good enough to be on the ice. The trainers weren’t telling me anything [about] a potential concussion. But as the time wore on, swelling went down, the eye got better but he still didn’t feel good. That’s where we’re at.”

READ MORE: Leon Draisaitl out as Edmonton Oilers wrap up three days of hard practice

Draisaitl skated on his own before practice on Monday.

The Oilers are mired in a three-game losing streak and have been outscored 14-5 during that slump. With Draisaitl out for Tuesday’s game against Carolina, they are desperate for offence.

“We need to get some production from our wingers. We need to get a little hungrier in and around the blue paint,” McLellan said.

“In reviewing the video, we’re in those spaces. We’re in those areas. We’re just not getting our bodies positioned right or getting our stick on it at the right time.”

READ MORE: Todd McLellan sets tough tone after back-to-back losses by the Edmonton Oilers

One player looking to break his goose egg in the goal department is Ryan Strome. He’ll likely shift up from third-line centre to second-line right wing against the Hurricanes.

“The urgency is there from our group. Bunch of leaders, bunch of great teammates. I’m sure we’ll come out with a good work ethic tomorrow,” Strome said.

Brad Malone could make his Oilers debut Tuesday night. Malone, 28, has three points in three games for the Oilers AHL club in Bakersfield this season.

“He’s a fairly responsible defensive guy,” McLellan said of Malone. “He was one of our bottom six players that produced offensively throughout training camp.”

WATCH BELOW: Following Monday’s loss to the Jets, Oilers coach Todd McLellan said it’s a good thing his team has a few days before their next game. Quinn Phillips reports.