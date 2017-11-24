Edmonton Oilers fall flat in Buffalo

The Edmonton Oilers‘ struggles continued Friday night as they were vastly outplayed and beaten 3-1 by the Buffalo Sabres.

The first period was scoreless, but the Oilers applied very little pressure. The Sabres had an 11-4 advantage in shots.

Buffalo carried the play in the second period and scored at 14:16 when Jacob Josefson’s shot beat Laurent Brossoit up high.

Brossoit, starting in place of an ill Cam Talbot, was playing well, but then surrendered a weak goal 43 seconds into the third. Jack Eichel’s long wrist shot from the right wing snuck between Brossoit’s arm and body to make it 2-0 Buffalo.

Kyle Okposo added an empty netter in the final minute. Yohann Auvitu spoiled Robin Lehner’s shutout bid by scoring with 19.3 seconds left.

Defenceman Oscar Klefbom didn’t play because of an illness.

The Oilers, now 8-13-2, conclude their five-game road trip Sunday in Boston.