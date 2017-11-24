Buffalo Sabres
Brossoit to start in goal for Edmonton Oilers in Buffalo

After an illness reportedly cost Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid five to 10 pounds in the last week, goaltender Cam Talbot and defenceman Oscar Klefbom are the latest in sick bay.

Talbot won’t play Friday night in Buffalo, with Laurent Brossoit getting the start instead.

Klefbom is a game-time decision, though head coach Todd McLellan said: “Odds are against him right now.”

The Oilers will be trying to win consecutive games for just the second time all season.

“We have to string a bunch of good games together,” McLellan said. The Oilers head into the game with a record of 8-12-2, five points out of a playoff spot.

The Oilers expected forward lines in Buffalo are:

Lucic – McDavid – Caggiula

Maroon – Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl

Khaira – Strome – Puljujarvi

Cammalleri – Letestu – Kassian

The defence pairings will depend on Klefbom’s health.

Catch the Oilers and Sabres on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

