Edmonton Oilers survive shootout against Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers ended a four-game winless skid Thursday night at Rogers Place by outlasting the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in a shootout.

The Oilers outshot the Ducks 13-2 in the first period but couldn’t get a puck by John Gibson. He denied Anton Slepyshev from in tight with just over seven minutes to go. Milan Lucic worked in close on an Oilers power play a few minutes later but flipped a shot just wide.

Kris Russell opened the scoring at 11:58 of the second period. He joined an odd-man rush and converted a pass from Connor McDavid. It was the Oilers’ first goal since late in their overtime loss to Chicago, a span of 153:43. With the assist, McDavid ended a three-game pointless drought, the longest of his career.

Late in the second period, Lucic was slapped with a debatable slashing penalty. The Ducks scored on the power play 18 seconds into the third thanks to a deflection by Ryan Kesler.

With only 5.2 seconds left in the third, Antoine Vermette was called for high-sticking McDavid, but the Oilers couldn’t score on the power play.

The Oilers went on the power play again for the last 21.9 seconds of overtime when Cam Fowler was called for slashing Darnell Nurse. Leon Draisaitl had a chance on a one-timer with two seconds left but fired it wide.

In the shootout, McDavid and Ryan Getzlaf both missed. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Rickard Rakell both scored. Nugent-Hopkins picked the corner on Gibson, then Jakob Silfverberg hit the post for the Oilers to win it.

During the game, the Oilers announced they had acquired goalie Al Montoya from Montreal for a conditional fourth-round draft pick.

The Oilers (18-20-3) start a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas.