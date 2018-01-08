Edmonton Oilers currently in a period of evaluation; coaching change not on the table: Chiarelli

The Edmonton Oilers‘ disappointing season continued over the weekend with a 5-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday and a 4-1 loss in Chicago on Friday.

The Oilers appeared to be trending in the right direction prior to their Christmas break as the team was able to claw their way back to the .500 mark after a slow start to the season.

Since then they’ve taken a huge step back and have nearly hit rock bottom with a record of 1-5-1 in their last seven games, getting outscored 28-9 in the process.

The organization is in a “period of evaluation,” Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli said in an exclusive interview with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now on Monday.

But Chiarelli admits that one of the things that won’t be happening at this point in time is a coaching change.

“We’re not in a good spot here and we are looking at a number of different things,” said Chiarelli on Oilers Now. “I can tell you assuredly that I have full confidence in our coach. He’s a forward looking professional. He’s in sync with us as for as us the overall plan going forward. But there are areas we have to look at closely and were in the midst of doing that.”

The Oilers continue to look for answers as to why the season has gone the way it has up to this point. One of the problems has been the way the group has handled expectations after being a game away from the Western Conference Final a season ago, according to Chiarelli.

“There’s nothing that we could have done to change expectations, but we’ve been trying to manage them and it’s part of the reason why we are at where we are at. We haven’t managed them well enough and that’s a reflection on everybody,” explained Chiarelli.

So what can the Oilers do to change things or is the season already lost?

“Look, I’m really disappointed with where we are at, I know the fans are disappointed, I know they are clamouring for change and we are looking at a number of different things.

“This is part of a grander plan and I have to stick with what we have put in place. We aren’t going to do anything rash to deviate from that plan, but I see what everyone else sees.”

The Oilers are currently in the midst of a five game road trip. They will look to turn things around on Tuesday night in Nashville.