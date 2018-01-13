McDavid’s birthday has Oilers fans in Vegas ready to sing

Connor McDavid has heard Edmonton Oilers fans cheer for him. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, he might hear them sing for him.

Alfred Nolette, 31, is one of an estimated 6,000 Oilers fans who will attend Saturday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena. He and a couple of buddies are hoping to inspire those fans to break into song during the game to help mark McDavid’s 21st birthday.

“We’re trying with the powers of social media [to] round up the troops that are down here in Las Vegas,” said Nolette. “At 9:07 of each period — that’s the closest we can get to 97 — we are inviting fans to sing ‘Happy Birthday to Connor McDavid.'”

Nolette also attended Friday’s game in Arizona. He says Oilers fans drowned out Coyotes fans in that contest and is expecting more of the same Saturday.

“We’ve been walking the Strip. There’s been Oilers fans on the strip,” said Nolette. “It’s quite the vibe in the city.”

The Oilers, who have just two wins in their last nine games, are facing the surprising Golden Knights, who are second overall in the NHL.

Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.