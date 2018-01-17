Police investigate after gunshot victim found in west Edmonton

Police are investigating after an injured male was found on the street when police were called to a reported shooting in west Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of 109 Avenue and 155 Street at 8:24 p.m., where a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say how old the victim was.

Police said they were told the victim “sustained a gunshot wound during an altercation, while standing outside of a vehicle.”

Police said nobody has been arrested. Investigators were following up on leads and said there were “no other victims at this point.”

