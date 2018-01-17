Police investigate after gunshot victim found in west Edmonton
A A
Police are investigating after an injured male was found on the street when police were called to a reported shooting in west Edmonton on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of 109 Avenue and 155 Street at 8:24 p.m., where a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say how old the victim was.
Police said they were told the victim “sustained a gunshot wound during an altercation, while standing outside of a vehicle.”
Police said nobody has been arrested. Investigators were following up on leads and said there were “no other victims at this point.”
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.