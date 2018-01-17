15-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in Burnaby

A 15-year-old girl has now died after being hit by a car in Burnaby Wednesday morning.

RCMP say a vehicle was travelling northbound on Cariboo Road at approximately 7:10 a.m. when it struck the teenage pedestrian.

Burnaby RCMP and B.C. Ambulance rushed to the scene but she was declared deceased.

She is believed to be an international student.

The driver of the vehicle did remain on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say it’s too early to tell what may have caused the collision at this time and the area around the 7200-block of Cariboo Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and speak to Burnaby Traffic Services.

This was one of four incidents Wednesday in Burnaby alone involving pedestrians and cyclists struck by vehicles. The other three were less serious.

Police are asking for all road users to remain vigilant during the winter months. Burnaby RCMP urges pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to remain alert in low light and wet weather conditions. Pedestrians should wear reflective clothing, use crosswalks and intersections and make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street. Drivers are urged to be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists, especially in early mornings and after sunset.