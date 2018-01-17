Pedestrians struck in Burnaby, Surrey and North Vancouver on stormy Wednesday
Multiple pedestrian-involved incidents in Metro Vancouver kept first responders busy Wednesday morning.
In Burnaby, a serious collision closed Cariboo Road above the overpass on Highway 1.
Many emergency response vehicles were on scene, and police tape was up in the area.
The collision was close to a crosswalk and a bus stop, but it’s not yet known how the incident occurred.
Cariboo was closed in both directions above Highway 1 from Stormont Avenue to Briar Road. Traffic in the area is being rerouted.
In Surrey, a pedestrian was struck by a car on King George Blvd northbound before the Scott Road merge point.
The driver did stay at the scene, but few other details are known about the incident.
A 17-year-old pedestrian was also struck on 140 Street and 80th Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
North Vancouver RCMP say a 39-year-old man was hit Wednesday morning and has been taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Cpl. Richard de Jong says the crash took place on East Esplanade near St Georges Avenue.
“It’s rainy and dark and we’re investigating as to what caused the accident. Reminding both pedestrians and drivers to be alert. Just take that extra moment, especially at an intersection when pedestrians are crossing.”
He said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
First responders are reminding drivers and pedestrians to slow down and take extra precautions due to the heavy rain and limited visibility.
With files from Kyle Benning
