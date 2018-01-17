Pedestrians struck in Burnaby, Surrey and North Vancouver on stormy Wednesday

Multiple pedestrian-involved incidents in Metro Vancouver kept first responders busy Wednesday morning.

In Burnaby, a serious collision closed Cariboo Road above the overpass on Highway 1.

Many emergency response vehicles were on scene, and police tape was up in the area.

The collision was close to a crosswalk and a bus stop, but it’s not yet known how the incident occurred.

Cariboo was closed in both directions above Highway 1 from Stormont Avenue to Briar Road. Traffic in the area is being rerouted.

Police are on scene of a serious pedestrian involved collision on Cariboo Rd. Expect delays in the area. Cariboo Rd will be closed btw 16th Ave and Stormont Ave for an extended period of time for investigation @AM730Traffic @NEWS1130Traffic Story continues below — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 17, 2018

In Surrey, a pedestrian was struck by a car on King George Blvd northbound before the Scott Road merge point.

The driver did stay at the scene, but few other details are known about the incident.

A 17-year-old pedestrian was also struck on 140 Street and 80th Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

North Vancouver RCMP say a 39-year-old man was hit Wednesday morning and has been taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Richard de Jong says the crash took place on East Esplanade near St Georges Avenue.

“It’s rainy and dark and we’re investigating as to what caused the accident. Reminding both pedestrians and drivers to be alert. Just take that extra moment, especially at an intersection when pedestrians are crossing.”

He said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

First responders are reminding drivers and pedestrians to slow down and take extra precautions due to the heavy rain and limited visibility.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at St. George & E Esplanade – expect traffic delays. Reminder to both walk with reflective articles and drive with extra awareness during these continued dark, rainy days! #SafetyFirst #BeSeen — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) January 17, 2018

Periods of heavy rain in the forecast means large puddles of standing water on the roads. Driving through them at high speed can cause your vehicle to hydroplane and lose control. The #VPD & @icbc remind you to slow down & look ahead for hazards on your drive during bad weather. pic.twitter.com/QsvgjMcDYe — @VPDTraffic (@VPDTrafficUnit) January 17, 2018

With files from Kyle Benning