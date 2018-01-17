Renovated Variety Place in Outlook, Sask. has grand reopening

Community members, dignitaries and day program participants were on hand Tuesday for the grand reopening of Variety Place in Outlook, Sask.

The day program facility, which delivers supports and services for 25 people with disabilities, had been closed during renovations.

“Variety Place Association is dedicated to the participants we serve,” Variety Place executive director Angela Knapik said in a press release.

“This renovation is another example of what we can do together to ensure that people with disabilities in Saskatchewan are able to reach their full potential and enjoy fulfilled lives.”

The Saskatchewan government provided $350,000 for facility upgrades.

Renovations were made to improve the participant entry and locker area, redesign the kitchen as well as create a participant lounge, sensory room, online training room, and a cement patio for summer barbecues.

“The renovation has ensured this building will meet the needs of clients both now and well into the future,” Saskatchewan MLA Greg Brkich said in a press release.

“Community-based organizations like Variety Place play a vital role in supporting people with disabilities.”

Variety Place also operates three group homes, a supported living apartment, and an independent living apartment.

Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.