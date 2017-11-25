Housing project officially opens with supports for 7 with complex needs

A new Saskatoon housing project officially opened Friday and will offer an affordable place to call home for seven people with complex needs.

Located at 119 Avenue O South, the project consists of a two-unit house with seven bedrooms, two kitchens, four bathrooms and an office for a peer support worker.

Tenants will be people who are unable to find or maintain secure housing without support services. Supports will be provided by Lighthouse Supported Living.

“People that have a hard time either obtaining housing or keeping housing — they usually have complex needs so they have an addictions issue or mental health issue,” Lighthouse executive director Don Windels said.

This is the fourth affordable housing unit the Lighthouse operates in the city.

“Safe and secure housing is fundamentally important to everyone, and this home in Saskatoon will help some of our fellow Saskatoon citizens achieve this and work toward an improved quality of life,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in a press release.

“Chronic homelessness is a serious problem in Saskatoon and beyond, but it is a problem that can be addressed through partnerships and collaboration.”

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments are jointly contributing up to $262,000 toward the seven-unit project. The City of Saskatoon has provided around $39,000.