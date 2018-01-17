Nova Scotia under snowfall warning, 15-25 cm expected

Another weather system is heading to Nova Scotia and it’s bringing a thick layer of snow with it.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the entire province Wednesday afternoon, with 15 to 25 cm expected for all areas in the province except Shelburne and Queens Counties.

READ MORE: Halifax winter parking ban back on, 224 tickets already issued this week

According to Environment Canada, a system will move northeast over the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia later Wednesday before hitting Newfoundland on Thursday.

Snow is expected to continue in Nova Scotia throughout Wednesday afternoon before tapering to flurries on Thursday.

WATCH: NS Power deals with fallout of winter storm

There is also a risk of freezing rain over southern and central areas of Nova Scotia.